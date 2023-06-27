Saskatoon space aims to help Indigenous entrepreneurs with technology through workshops

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies announced a Saskatoon space to help support education and mentoring for Indigenous people through workshops and non-repayable microgrants.

Pawâcikêwikamik: the Innovation Collective launched the Nutrien MakerLodge and Canadian Tire Collaboration Space on Tuesday. Pawâcikêwikamik means a lodge supporting those who dream.

“This space has been two years in the making,” said institute president Riel Bellegarde.

“From this newly renovated main floor at our downtown Saskatoon campus, SIIT is supporting community-based innovation and technology programming and services across the province.”

The organization said the collective has awarded 21 grants over the past two years, as well as over 300 workshops on topics like 3D modelling and VR asset creation.

“Safety and innovation are at the forefront of everything we do as a business,” said Chris Reynolds, president of potash at Nutrien.



“Nutrien has a longstanding and admirable relationship with SIIT and the meaningful work they do, and supporting the MakerLodge allows for innovation and technology to continue to shine bright, right here in Saskatchewan.”