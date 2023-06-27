Brandon man vying for PC nomination withdraws from race to support former police chief

Send this page to someone via email

A Brandon man who was seeking a nomination to run for Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives in October’s election has withdrawn in order to support a different candidate.

James Montgomery was seeking the nomination in Brandon West.

He announced on social media that he is withdrawing to support Wayne Balcaen, who just retired as Brandon’s police chief.

The seat is currently held by Progressive Conservative Reg Helwer, who announced earlier this year he wouldn’t be running again.