Politics

Brandon man vying for PC nomination withdraws from race to support former police chief

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2023 2:25 pm
Former Brandon police chief Wayne Balcaen speaks to media at a past press conference. Balcaen is seeking the nomination for MLA's Reg Helwer's seat this fall. View image in full screen
Former Brandon police chief Wayne Balcaen speaks to media at a past press conference. Balcaen is seeking the nomination for MLA's Reg Helwer's seat this fall. Brandon Police Service / Facebook
A Brandon man who was seeking a nomination to run for Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives in October’s election has withdrawn in order to support a different candidate.

James Montgomery was seeking the nomination in Brandon West.

He announced on social media that he is withdrawing to support Wayne Balcaen, who just retired as Brandon’s police chief.

The seat is currently held by Progressive Conservative Reg Helwer, who announced earlier this year he wouldn’t be running again.

Brandon West MLA Reg Helwer won’t seek re-election in October
Manitoba politicsmanitoba electionReg HelwerPC nominationWayne BalcaenBrandon politicsJames Montgomery
© 2023 The Canadian Press

