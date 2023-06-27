Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man with replica handgun arrested after threatening bailiff: Salmon Arm RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 2:47 pm
RCMP View image in full screen
Salmon Arm RCMP say that the incident took place at a residence in Blind Bay, and that the man was angry at the bailiff and threatened to kill the bailiff and a neighbour, all while reportedly waiving a handgun. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man who allegedly threatened a bailiff on Monday was arrested and is facing charges.

Salmon Arm RCMP say that the incident took place at a residence in Blind Bay, and that the man was angry at the bailiff and threatened to kill the bailiff and a neighbour, all while reportedly waiving a handgun.

Police say officers quickly responded, and that the RCMP’s southeast district emergency response team, along with RCMP air services.

Click to play video: '3D printed guns seized in major RCMP operation'
3D printed guns seized in major RCMP operation

“While responding, the male left in a vehicle and was arrested very quickly in the Blind Bay area by Salmon Arm officers and emergency response team officers,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the man had a replica handgun in his possession, along with 9-mm ammunition.

Trending Now

“The male is facing charges of breaching court-imposed conditions as a result of possessing ammunition and a firearm, uttering threats to two people, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace,” West said.

The man was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Replica gun used in North Vancouver road rage incident'
Replica gun used in North Vancouver road rage incident
CrimeShuswapSalmon ArmSalmon Arm RCMPblind bayReplica HandgunFirearm Possessionalleged threatsbailiff threatened
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content