Man with replica handgun arrested after threatening bailiff: Salmon Arm RCMP

A man who allegedly threatened a bailiff on Monday was arrested and is facing charges.
Salmon Arm RCMP say that the incident took place at a residence in Blind Bay, and that the man was angry at the bailiff and threatened to kill the bailiff and a neighbour, all while reportedly waiving a handgun.
Police say officers quickly responded, and that the RCMP’s southeast district emergency response team, along with RCMP air services.
“While responding, the male left in a vehicle and was arrested very quickly in the Blind Bay area by Salmon Arm officers and emergency response team officers,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West.
Police say the man had a replica handgun in his possession, along with 9-mm ammunition.
“The male is facing charges of breaching court-imposed conditions as a result of possessing ammunition and a firearm, uttering threats to two people, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace,” West said.
The man was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
