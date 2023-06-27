Health minister to announce new supports during extreme heat in B.C.

With another warm weekend on deck for British Columbia, the health minister is announcing new supports for people during periods of extreme heat.

The news comes more than two years after an unprecedented “heat dome” killed more than 600 people in B.C. between June 25 and July 1, 2021. The village of Lytton, in particular, set a national record for the hottest temperature ever recorded at 49.5 C on June 29, 2021.

The stretch of extreme heat was among the deadliest weather events in Canadian history.

Activists rally over heat dome recommendations

In the aftermath of the casualties, a report from the BC Coroners Service recommended changes to the province’s building codes to require “passive and active cooling” in both new and existing developments by 2024. Passive cooling includes building design options like insulation, air tightness, ventilation and shading. Mechanical — or active — options include heat pumps and air conditioning.

The report published last August found that 98 per cent of those who died in the 2021 heat wave were indoors and most victims “lived in socially or materially deprived neighbourhoods,” compared with the general population. Ninety-three per cent may have been without air conditioning, it estimated, and 76 per cent may have been without a fan.

Global News Hour at 6 BC: June 25

On Sunday, some B.C. residents held a vigil at the Vancouver Art Gallery to mark the two-year anniversary of the heat dome. They laid 619 boxes on the gallery steps, each representing one of the lives lost.

Activists said the provincial government has failed to make a number of meaningful changes after the heat dome, including some outlined in the BC Coroners Service report. Living in comfortable temperatures is a basic right, according to Sunday vigil organizer Derrick O’Keefe.

“Ninety-eight per cent of people died inside. That’s people dying in their own homes for no reason except the lack of political will,” he told Global News.

“We have three demands: funding and distributing air conditioning; setting and enforcing a maximum temperature [in buildings]; and having 24-hour access to cooling centres.”

E-comm reports record number of emergency calls in B.C.

To better prepare for heat-related emergencies in the future, last year the B.C. government launched its BC Heat Alert and Response System, enabling it to issue a public alert for extreme heat emergencies.

That system can either send a heat warning or an extreme heat emergency alert. For the latter, the province has said alerts will also be issued through Alert Ready, the national public alerting system issued for Amber alerts and natural disaster warnings.

The province also published a new extreme heat preparedness guide, outlining steps residents can take to protect themselves and others.

If an extreme heat emergency has been issued, for example, the public is encouraged to close and cover windows during the day, make ice and prepare jugs of cold water, move to cooler places if possible, and ensure digital thermometers have batteries. Cool showers and sleeping with a wet sheet or shirt on are other tricks for beating the heat, the guide adds.

If someone appears to be in heat distress, with symptoms such as rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination, residents are advised to call 911, submerge the person in cool water, and apply wet cloths to bare skin.

More information on heat safety is available on the BC Centre for Disease Control’s website.