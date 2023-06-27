Images released of suspect vehicles in 2019 killing of Kitchener man whose body was found in Durham

Provincial police in Wellington County have released new images of cars they are looking to identify in connection with the abduction and death of a Kitchener man more than four years ago.

Police said they were called to a home on Jessie Street in Harriston, Ont., on March 12, 2019 after Jason John Brown was reported missing.

A day later, OPP were contacted by Durham regional police with the news that Brown’s body was located on the side of the road near Stevenson Road North and Raglan Road West in Oshawa.

The death of the 43-year-old Brown was then declared to be a homicide.

As the #WellingtonOPP continue to investigate the death of Jason John Brown, three vehicles of interest have been identified. If you recognize these vehicles or have any information, contact the Wellington OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @CSGWtips.

Police say suspects were spotted near the Harriston Cemetery at around 6:30 p.m., which was the area where Brown was last seen.

They say investigators have identified three vehicles of interest in connection with Brown’s homicide, including a light-coloured Chevrolet Cruze, a light-coloured Chrysler 300 and a dark-coloured minivan.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen these vehicles near the cemetery around that time.

“Someone out there knows about the abduction and death of Jason Brown,” Wellington County Detachment Commander Steve Thomas stated. “OPP investigators continue to work tirelessly following up on leads and tips from the public, and I am calling on the members of our community to help us bring those responsible for Jason’s death to justice.

“If you saw something that night or have any information you think our investigators should know, call us right away.”

OPP are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).