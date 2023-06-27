Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Images released of suspect vehicles in 2019 killing of Kitchener man whose body was found in Durham

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 2:43 pm
OPP have released new images of suspect vehicles that may be connected to the abduction and death of a Kitchener man more than four years ago. View image in full screen
OPP have released new images of suspect vehicles that may be connected to the abduction and death of a Kitchener man more than four years ago. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Provincial police in Wellington County have released new images of cars they are looking to identify in connection with the abduction and death of a Kitchener man more than four years ago.

Police said they were called to a home on Jessie Street in Harriston, Ont., on March 12, 2019 after Jason John Brown was reported missing.

A day later, OPP were contacted by Durham regional police with the news that Brown’s body was located on the side of the road near Stevenson Road North and Raglan Road West in Oshawa.

The death of the 43-year-old Brown was then declared to be a homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say suspects were spotted near the Harriston Cemetery at around 6:30 p.m., which was the area where Brown was last seen.

Trending Now

They say investigators have identified three vehicles of interest in connection with Brown’s homicide, including a light-coloured Chevrolet Cruze, a light-coloured Chrysler 300 and a dark-coloured minivan.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen these vehicles near the cemetery around that time.

“Someone out there knows about the abduction and death of Jason Brown,” Wellington County Detachment Commander Steve Thomas stated. “OPP investigators continue to work tirelessly following up on leads and tips from the public, and I am calling on the members of our community to help us bring those responsible for Jason’s death to justice.

“If you saw something that night or have any information you think our investigators should know, call us right away.”

OPP are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

More on Crime
OPPKitchener newsWaterloo newswellington county opposhawa newsKitchener man killedHarristonJason John BrownMinto newsJason John Brown Harriston Kitchener OshawaJason John Brown homicideJason John Brown killing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content