Crime

3 men charged with more than 40 offences after series of break-ins in York Region: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 12:42 pm
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ont., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ont., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Three men have been arrested and charged with more than 40 offences after a series of break-ins were reported in Newmarket, Aurora and Richmond Hill, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said earlier in June, officers received “multiple reports” of break-ins at businesses — mostly at restaurants.

Officers said unknown suspects would break into the buildings by smashing the glass before stealing various valuables.

According to police, three men with no fixed addresses were arrested in Newmarket.

Police said a 33-year-old man has been charged with 29 counts of breaking and entering.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with 15 counts of breaking and entering, while a 41-year-old man has been charged with two counts of breaking and entering, police said.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

