Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

McKinsey federal contracts not result of political interference, audit finds

By Nojoud Al Mallees The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2023 12:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Former McKinsey head Dominic Barton grilled over federal contracts'
Former McKinsey head Dominic Barton grilled over federal contracts
WATCH: Former McKinsey head Dominic Barton grilled over federal contracts – Feb 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Treasury Board said Tuesday it has found no evidence of political interference in federal contracts with consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek were tasked with reviewing the contracts awarded to McKinsey after media reports detailed the rapid growth in their value since the Liberals came to power in 2015.

Departmental audits found no evidence of political interference and no evidence that the integrity of the procurement process was not maintained, the final report said.

But the audits did find some administrative requirements and procedures were not consistently followed, which reaffirms preliminary findings published in March.

“For example, some procurement files had insufficient or missing documentation and there were errors in the reporting of contracts according to the requirements for proactive publication,” the report said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Conservatives accuse Liberals of creating ‘legion of shadow consultants’'
Conservatives accuse Liberals of creating ‘legion of shadow consultants’

The contracts came under particular scrutiny because of the firm’s former global managing director’s link to the Liberal government, which raised questions about what influence McKinsey had on public policy.

Dominic Barton had served as the chair of an advisory council on economic growth for former finance minister Bill Morneau. He was also later appointed as Canada’s ambassador to China before resigning in late 2021.

Trending Now

In February, Barton was called to appear before a House of Commons committee looking into the contracts.

He insisted that he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are not friends, and said he was sad to see continued insinuations about his relationship with the federal Liberals.

“I had no involvement whatsoever in any awarding of paid work to McKinsey by the federal government since I relocated to Asia in 1996,” Barton said.

Story continues below advertisement

He also said he is no longer affiliated with the consulting firm and does not benefit from McKinsey’s financial success, saying: “It has now been over three and a half years since I left McKinsey and sold all my shares.”

The government said McKinsey has received at least $116.8 million in federal contracts since 2015, which represents a small fraction of its overall contracts with consulting firms.

More on Canada
Political interferenceDominic BartonMckinseyMcKinsey & CompanyJustin Trudeau Dominic BartonJustin Trudeau McKinseydominic barton mckinseyliberals consultingmckinsey liberals
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content