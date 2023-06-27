Menu

Canada

Funding for new Mi’kmaw Friendship Centre in Halifax close to $50 million

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2023 11:45 am
Click to play video: 'Halifax’s Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre gets almost $29 million from Ottawa'
Halifax’s Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre gets almost $29 million from Ottawa
The Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre is a step closer to expansion. Ottawa announced nearly $29 million today for funding to build a new facility. Those at the centre call it a turning point toward reconciliation. Alicia Draus reports – Oct 27, 2022
The federal and Nova Scotia governments have announced an additional $15 million for a new Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre in Halifax.

The new money announced today brings the total contribution to the centre from both levels of government to about $50 million.

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore says Ottawa will invest another $5 million in addition to the roughly $34 million it had already set aside for the project.

Karla MacFarlane, Nova Scotia’s minister of L’nu affairs, says the province is contributing $10 million to the new building.

The friendship centre offers more than 55 programs for such things as early childhood education, housing support, language training and harm reduction.

Pam Glode Desrochers, executive director of the centre, says demolition on the existing building at the edge of Citadel Hill will begin shortly, adding that she hopes construction on the new centre will start next spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.

HalifaxMi'kmawMi'kmaw Native Friendship CentrePam Glode-DesrochersNative Friendship centreMP Andy Fillmore
© 2023 The Canadian Press

