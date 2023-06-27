Here’s when Toronto’s new mayor Olivia Chow will take office

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s mayor-elect Olivia Chow will officially take office in mid-July, the city says.

In a statement Tuesday, the city said its clerk John D. Elvidge is expected to certify the official results of Monday’s mayoral byelection by June 28.

“At her request and subject to the certification of the official results, the Mayor-elect will take office on Wednesday, July 12, after making the Declaration of Office with the City Clerk,” the statement read.

The city said it would share more details about the Declaration ceremony once plans are confirmed.

Chow bested 101 other candidates vying for Toronto’s top job, and collected 269,372 or 37.17 per cent of the votes.

Chow will take over from Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie who stepped in to head the city after the sudden departure of former mayor John Tory.

Tory stepped down from the role in February after admitting to having had an inappropriate relationship with a former staff member.

The crowded field to replace Tory included several well-known names including Ana Bailao, Mark Saunders, Anthony Furey and Josh Matlow, who rounded out the top five on election night.

In her victory speech Monday evening, 66-year-old Chow, a former NDP MP and a long-time city councillor, pledged she would work with city councillors, her fellow mayoral candidates and all levels of government to create “an affordable, safe and caring” Toronto.

“If we come together, we can mend a crack in the sky,” she said.