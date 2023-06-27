Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, June 27

Send this page to someone via email

Gather Local Market at Market Square, Coun. Darren Hill opines on the city’s budget shortfall and getting the lowdown on protein drinks from naturopathic doctor Jacqui Fleury.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, June 27, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Gather Local Market taking over Saskatoon’s Market Square

From produce to food trucks, vendors are descending on Saskatoon’s Market Square over the summer.

Gather Local Market is an outdoor farmers market taking place every Saturday until the end of September.

Chantal Wagner speaks with Tanner Michalenko from Ideas Inc. to learn more about the future plans of the location and Spring Creek Garden’s co-owner Chelsea Erlandson, one of the vendors at the market.

Coun. Darren Hill offers thoughts on dealing with budget shortfall

The City of Saskatoon is facing a $75-million shortfall over the next two years and councillors are looking for ways to trim millions of dollars from the budget.

At a recent special meeting, Ward 1 Coun. Darren Hill’s motion for administration to come up with a plan to hold the property tax increase at four per cent was defeated.

Hill joins Chris Carr to discuss the ongoing budget discussions, why he put the motion forward and what he feels the strategy should be to deal with the shortfall, including employment levels.

The power of protein mixes: Healthy Living

Protein powder can be a quick and convenient way to increase the protein with a meal or as a meal replacement.

However, there are many options to choose from when deciding which protein powder to use.

Naturopathic doctor Jacqui Fleury looks at why the body needs protein, the different types of powder available, what to avoid and how much is enough in Healthy Living.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, June 27

