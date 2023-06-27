2 in critical condition, police seek video and witnesses of northeast London crash

Send this page to someone via email

Ten days after a crash sent “multiple” people to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening, London police are now appealing to the public for dashcam footage, video surveillance and witness accounts.

As well, police say two individuals remain in hospital and are still in critical condition. Police did not provide any additional details about those injured.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on June 17 in the area of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Huron Street, police said.

“Multiple motor vehicles” were involved in the crash, police said. A section of Veterans Memorial Parkway was closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.