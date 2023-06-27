3 men convicted in connection with shooting death in Yarmouth, N.S.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three men who were charged in connection with a 2021 homicide in Yarmouth, N.S., have been convicted, according to RCMP.

Police were called to a home on King Street on the night of May 24, 2021. There, they found 41-year-old Kyle Van Drunen outside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Van Drunen later died of his injuries.

On Tuesday, RCMP said after “an extensive months-long investigation,” James Spurrell and Herbert Spurrell were charged for their involvement in Van Drunen’s death and Gordon Hein was charged for pepper spraying Van Drunen after he had been shot.

“On March 30, 2023, Herbert Spurrell plead guilty to Accessory After the Fact and was sentenced to 2 years custody at a provincial facility,” RCMP said.

“On June 8, Gordon Hein (pleaded) guilty to Assault with a Weapon and, as a result of being convicted for a series of crimes committed in 2020 and 2021, Hein was sentenced to 6 years custody at a federal facility. On June 23, James Spurrell (pleaded) guilty to Manslaughter with a Firearm and was sentenced to 5 years custody at a federal facility.”

In a release issued Tuesday, police issued a thank you for the victim’s family and friends “for their tremendous support of the investigation.”

They also thanked community members who had come forward to “provide crucial information and evidence.”