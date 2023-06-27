Peterborough Petes to raise OHL championship banner at Sept. 28 home opener

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Petes will raise their Ontario Hockey League championship banner at their first home game of the 2023-24 OHL season.

The Petes’ home opener on Sept. 28 against the Kingston Frontenacs will include a banner-raising ceremony to celebrate their 2022-23 championship — the franchise’s 10th overall and the first since 2006. In May the Petes defeated the London Knights in the best-of-seven OHL final 4-2 to claim the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

Game 6’s victory was on May 21 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre — the last time the Petes played on home ice.

The victory vaulted the Petes to the Canadian Hockey League’s Memorial Cup championship tournament in Kamloops, B.C., where they finished third.

Single-game tickets for all Petes regular-season home games at the Peterborough Memorial Centre will go on sale Friday, Aug. 25 at the centre’s Grant Thornton box office. Fans looking to secure their tickets before then can do so by purchasing a Flex Pack and redeeming them in the early bird redemption period from Aug. 11 to 24.

Season ticket packages — starting at $339 for all 34 regular-season home games — are also available on the Petes’ website.