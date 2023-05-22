Peterborough Petes capture 10th OHL championship with win over London Knights

Send this page to someone via email

Tucker Robertson’s goal at 11:10 of the third period snapped a 1-1 deadlock and lifted the Peterborough Petes to a 2-1 Ontario Hockey League playoff victory over the visiting London Knights on Sunday night.

Robertson, who also assisted on Avery Hayes’ opening goal, gave the Petes a 4-2 victory in the OHL’s best-of-seven Championship Series, and a berth in the 2023 Memorial Cup that starts Friday in Kamloops, B.C.

The Petes were saving it for home ice. Congrats to the team for winning the OHL Championship. Here's some reaction from the team pic.twitter.com/rnaEgmcfFb — Meaghan Roy (@MeaghanDRoy) May 22, 2023

Hayes scored at 14:33 of the second period to give the Petes a 1-0 lead. Max McCue of the Knights tied the game at 7:59 of the third period, setting the stage for Robertson’s heroics.

The Knights pressed for the equalizer and had a number of chances in the final two minutes that were thwarted by Petes’ netminder Michael Simpson, later named the OHL playoffs MVP, earning the “Gretzky 99” award.

Robertson, who continually came through in the clutch throughout the series, was brimming with pride after the final buzzer.

“This city has been so amazing throughout the playoffs and all my three seasons here,” Robertson said. “It’s been incredible and I’m so proud to be able to help bring them a championship.”

The Petes outshot the Knights 37-36. The Knights went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Petes were 0-for-3.

The game drew a record crowd of 4,101 at Peterborough Memorial Centre. It was the Petes’ first OHL title since 2006 and 10th overall.

The Petes first game at the Memorial Cup as OHL champions is Saturday against the Western Hockey League champion Seattle Thunderbirds. Other participants include the host Kamloops Blazers of the WHL and the Quebec Remparts, champions of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Celebration Monday

The Petes are hosting a celebration on Monday after at the Quaker Foods City Square on Charlotte Street from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is free, and fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs (or stand). Parking will be limited at area street parking, municipal garages and lots.

The Petes say the formal program will begin at 3:45 p.m.

The event will feature highlight videos, remarks from dignitaries, players, staff, and executives, official championship merchandise, face-painting, and opportunities for food and refreshments from local vendors. An official championship photo of the entire Petes team and community members present will be organized, so fans are encouraged to wear maroon and white for the momentous occasion.

