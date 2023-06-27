Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

QB Dakota Prukop back with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 9:40 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Dakota Prukop is back in blue and gold.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Tuesday that the 29-year-old quarterback has signed a one-year contract with the club.

The California native returns to Winnipeg — where in 2022 he registered six rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns, 181 passing yards and 209 rushing yards — after a brief stint in the United States Football League.

Story continues below advertisement

Over his CFL career, Prukop has appeared in a total of 61 games with the Bombers, Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts. He won a Grey Cup with Toronto in 2017 and scored two touchdowns in the Bombers’ losing effort in last year’s cup final.

Trending Now

In addition to the Prukop signing, the Bombers also announced the release of U.S. quarterback Tyrrel Pigrome.

Click to play video: 'DT on the Bombers: June 21'
DT on the Bombers: June 21
Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersWinnipeg FootballWinnipeg Football ClubDakota PrukopTyrrel Pigrome
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content