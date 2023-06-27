QB Dakota Prukop back with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Send this page to someone via email

Dakota Prukop is back in blue and gold.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Tuesday that the 29-year-old quarterback has signed a one-year contract with the club.

The California native returns to Winnipeg — where in 2022 he registered six rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns, 181 passing yards and 209 rushing yards — after a brief stint in the United States Football League.

The club has made the following transactions: Added to roster:

🇺🇸 Dakota Prukop (QB) Released from roster:

🇺🇸 Tyrrell Pigrome (QB)#ForTheW | @canadalifeco pic.twitter.com/l4pA6uZJYf — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) June 27, 2023

Over his CFL career, Prukop has appeared in a total of 61 games with the Bombers, Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts. He won a Grey Cup with Toronto in 2017 and scored two touchdowns in the Bombers’ losing effort in last year’s cup final.

In addition to the Prukop signing, the Bombers also announced the release of U.S. quarterback Tyrrel Pigrome.