Crime

OPP officer injured after dog attack in Hamilton’s east end

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 8:24 am
A close up of an OPP patch. View image in full screen
OPP say an officer was injured in a dog attack June 26, 2023 in Hamilton's east end. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
OPP say one of their officers was injured in a dog attack Monday morning on Hamilton’s east side.

One of two officers suffered minor injuries after a large dog rushed and knocked her to the ground at an area near the QEW and Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Investigators say the canine was also injured after two shots were fired at the dog during the occurrence, forcing it to retreat.

Identified as an American bulldog, the animal would be transported to a vet by animal services.

A police spokesperson said the officers were responding to a complaint about pedestrians in a prohibited area on a ramp near the major roadways around 6:30 a.m.

Police say no charges have been laid and an investigation is ongoing.

