Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Ottawa to unveil climate change plan amid record wildfire season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2023 6:50 am
Click to play video: 'Ottawa unveils $1.6B climate adaptation strategy'
Ottawa unveils $1.6B climate adaptation strategy
WATCH: Ottawa unveils $1.6B climate adaptation strategy – Nov 24, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s plan to make communities more resilient to climate change is coming Tuesday.

The final version of the national adaptation strategy is expected to be similar to the draft published last fall, which included targets to shore up resistance to wildfires, extreme heat and major storms, such as hurricanes.

That includes measures to protect people from extreme heat, updated flood maps for high-risk areas and public education about the specific risks people might face in their own communities.

The federal government consulted with provinces and territories over the past seven months to get their buy-in to the plan, which will need all levels of government to work together.

Trending Now

The plan comes as Canada is facing its worst wildfire season on record, breaking the record Monday for the most area burned due to fire in a single year in less than six months.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa committed $1.6 billion in new spending to the adaptation plan last fall and is expected to put some more money on the table with today’s announcement.

More on Science and Tech
Climate ChangeExtreme WeatherFloodsextreme heatCanada climate changeCanada climate planWildifresnational climate adaptation strategy
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content