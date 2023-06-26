Motorcyclist dies after highway crash in Vaughan

See more sharing options

A 35-year-old man has died after a crash on Highway 407 reported on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers received “numerous” calls to report a crash on Highway 407 in Vaughan, near Highway 27. The crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m.

Police said paramedics from Peel Region also responded. A man riding a motorbike was found and declared dead at the scene. OPP said he was 35 years old and from Brampton.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 407 were closed for several hours on Sunday while evidence was collected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122, or Crimestoppers.