Motorcyclist dies after highway crash in Vaughan

A 35-year-old man has died after a crash on Highway 407 reported on Sunday afternoon, police say.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers received “numerous” calls to report a crash on Highway 407 in Vaughan, near Highway 27. The crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m.
Police said paramedics from Peel Region also responded. A man riding a motorbike was found and declared dead at the scene. OPP said he was 35 years old and from Brampton.
Trending Now
The eastbound lanes of Highway 407 were closed for several hours on Sunday while evidence was collected.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122, or Crimestoppers.
More on Toronto
- Toronto election: Voting hours extended at handful of polling stations, city says
- Broken glass closes Greenwood Park public pool multiple times on weekend, one child injured
- Toronto election: Live results of 2023 vote for city’s next mayor
- Woman taken to trauma centre after being struck by bus in Brampton
Comments