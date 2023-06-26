Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Weekend death being investigated by Kelowna’s Criminal Crash Investigation team

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 5:28 pm
The crash that claimed the life of a Kelowna man is now being investigated by the RCMP's Criminal Crash Investigation team. View image in full screen
The crash that claimed the life of a Kelowna man is now being investigated by the RCMP's Criminal Crash Investigation team.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Kelowna are investigating a fatal crash out on a rural road Friday.

Patrick Tur, 30,  was around five kilometres up  Postill Lake Forest Service Road, riding his dirt bike westbound when he collided with a pickup truck traveling eastbound. He died from his injuries.

“The Kelowna Municipal Traffic  Criminal Crash Investigation team have taken conduct of this investigation, from BCHP-Kelowna, who initially attended the scene,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in a press release.

“They are collecting further evidence including reports from Southeast Collision and Analysis Reconstructionist Unit.”

No arrest has been made, RCMP said, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan Forest Task Force hosts first-ever fundraiser'
Okanagan Forest Task Force hosts first-ever fundraiser

Meanwhile, Tur’s friends and family are mourning the loss of a person they say “brought life and laughter” to every situation.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Tur’s sister Sarah organized a GoFundMe to help support Tur’s longtime partner and their daughter as they navigate the aftermath of this personal tragedy.  To date, it’s raised more than $14,000.

Others are remembering the contributions he made to the community at large.

“He was always in the bush, he was always in the backcountry,” Okanagan Forest Task Group president Kane Blake said.

“He came to a few cleanups. He was always up for helping keep our backcountry clean and would help any way he possibly could.”

More on Crime
GoFundMePostill Lake Forest Service RoadBCHP-KelownaCriminal Crash InvestigationPatrick TurSarah Cadence'The Kelowna Municipal Traffic
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content