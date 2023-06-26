Weekend death being investigated by Kelowna’s Criminal Crash Investigation team

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna are investigating a fatal crash out on a rural road Friday.

Patrick Tur, 30, was around five kilometres up Postill Lake Forest Service Road, riding his dirt bike westbound when he collided with a pickup truck traveling eastbound. He died from his injuries.

“The Kelowna Municipal Traffic Criminal Crash Investigation team have taken conduct of this investigation, from BCHP-Kelowna, who initially attended the scene,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in a press release.

“They are collecting further evidence including reports from Southeast Collision and Analysis Reconstructionist Unit.”

No arrest has been made, RCMP said, and the investigation remains ongoing.

1:55 Okanagan Forest Task Force hosts first-ever fundraiser

Meanwhile, Tur’s friends and family are mourning the loss of a person they say “brought life and laughter” to every situation.

Tur’s sister Sarah organized a GoFundMe to help support Tur’s longtime partner and their daughter as they navigate the aftermath of this personal tragedy. To date, it’s raised more than $14,000.

Others are remembering the contributions he made to the community at large.

“He was always in the bush, he was always in the backcountry,” Okanagan Forest Task Group president Kane Blake said.

“He came to a few cleanups. He was always up for helping keep our backcountry clean and would help any way he possibly could.”