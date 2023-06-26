Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Cenovus Energy hit with clean-up order after diesel spills into Alberta lake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2023 4:28 pm
Cenovus Energy logos are on display at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The Calgary-based oil company says its refinery throughput for the third quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 will be weaker than expected. View image in full screen
Cenovus Energy logos are on display at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The Calgary-based oil company says its refinery throughput for the third quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 will be weaker than expected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Cenovus Energy Inc. has been issued a clean-up order by the Alberta Energy Regulator after more than 1,000 litres of diesel spilled into a northern Alberta lake.

The non-compliance order issued by the regulator last week says Cenovus was operating a temporary diesel generator earlier this month near Rainbow Lake as a result of the loss of electricity infrastructure due to wildfire.

It says between 1,000 and 1,500 litres of diesel leaked from that generator into the lake on June 17.

Rainbow Lake, located west of High Level in northwest Alberta, is known to be abundant with fish and is popular with both recreational users and Indigenous fishers.

The regulator says Cenovus has activated an emergency response plan and is working to retain and recover the leaked diesel.

Story continues below advertisement

The regulator says Cenovus must also begin a program of regular sampling for the presence of hydrocarbons in the area’s soil, vegetation and water and must also conduct an assessment of impacted fish and wildlife.

Click to play video: '‘Just Transition’ has wrong name, right idea on jobs: Cenovus head'
‘Just Transition’ has wrong name, right idea on jobs: Cenovus head
BusinessEnergyEnvironmentOil and GasAlberta Energy RegulatorAERCenovusCenovus EnergyCenovus Energy Inc.Rainbow LakeRainbow Lake diesel spill
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content