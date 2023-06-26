Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Calgary program provides $6M in funding for Indigenous affordable housing

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 4:17 pm
A City of Calgary employee cleans the glass of an entranceway at city hall in Calgary, Alta., on June 20, 2014. The City of Calgary will be providing $6 million for Indigenous affordable housing projects as part of its new Indigenous Affordable Housing Funding Program (IAHFP). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A City of Calgary employee cleans the glass of an entranceway at city hall in Calgary, Alta., on June 20, 2014. The City of Calgary will be providing $6 million for Indigenous affordable housing projects as part of its new Indigenous Affordable Housing Funding Program (IAHFP). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Calgary will be providing $6 million for Indigenous affordable housing projects as part of its new Indigenous Affordable Housing Funding Program (IAHFP).

According to a Monday news release, the funding aims to increase the supply of affordable housing for Indigenous people in Calgary. It is a one-time funding program for affordable housing projects that is designed for and delivered for Indigenous people and owned by Indigenous people.

A Statistics Canada study published in May 2022 found Indigenous people are at an elevated risk for homelessness.

Around 12 per cent of First Nations people, 10 per cent of Inuit and six per cent of Métis surveyed in 2018 said they have experienced unsheltered homeless in the past compared with two per cent of non-Indigenous people, Statistics Canada said.

According to Mayor Jyoti Gondek, nearly a third of those experiencing homelessness in Calgary are Indigenous.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of the most important investments we can make for Calgary’s future is in affordable housing,” Gondek said in an emailed statement.

“This funding is an important first step in our work to directly address the high need for affordable housing for Indigenous people,” says Tim Ward, the city’s housing solutions manager.

“By providing this funding, we are supporting Indigenous people with their housing needs and making a meaningful commitment to reconciliation.”

Applications for this year’s IAHFP intake will be accepted starting on National Truth and Reconciliation Day (Sept. 30) until Nov. 30. Information sessions will be held for groups interested in applying for funding.

Trending Now

Successful applicants will be notified early next year, the city said.

More information about the IAHFP can be found on the city’s official website.

Click to play video: 'Calls grow for more affordable rentals in Calgary and Alberta'
Calls grow for more affordable rentals in Calgary and Alberta
city of calgaryhousing crisisCalgary City HallJyoti Gondekaffordable housing Calgaryindigenous affordable housing calgaryhousing crisis calgary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content