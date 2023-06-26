Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta GDL drivers with clean record now automatically get upgraded licence

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted June 26, 2023 3:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta eliminating 2nd road test for GDL drivers, making other changes to licences'
Alberta eliminating 2nd road test for GDL drivers, making other changes to licences
After 19 years, Alberta's graduated driver’s licence program is getting an overhaul. Come spring 2023, drivers with a GDL will no longer have to do the $150 advanced road test for Class 5 and Class 6 motorcycle licences and an additional road test will no longer be required to upgrade to a Class 4. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports. – Sep 27, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Changes to Alberta’s driver’s licence program that were announced in September are now in effect.

Starting Sunday, drivers no longer have to take a drivers test and pay a $154 fee to exit the graduated driver’s licence (GDL) program if they have a clean driving record.

GDL drivers who have had their licence for at least 24 months and have had no demerits within the last 12 months – including zero tolerance for any alcohol or drug consumption – will receive a letter if they have been upgraded to a non-GDL driver, the government said in a news release.

If you are automatically upgraded, you don’t have to get a new licence card, and can get a new one the next time you renew your driver’s licence, the province said.

If a driver gets pulled over, police in Alberta will have information about the driver’s licence in the Canadian Police Information Centre and will be able to know if it is GDL or non-GDL.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the province said if you’re driving outside of Alberta, you are required to keep the letter with you or update your physical licence, as law enforcement outside of Alberta may not have access to Alberta’s data.

The province said about 500,000 drivers are eligible for the automatic upgrade as of April 1.

In the past five years, 65 per cent of GDL drivers didn’t bother taking the advanced road test and upgrading their licence, the province said when the changes were announced in September.

The GDL program has been in effect since 2003.

Trending Now
More on Edmonton
More on Canada

GDL vs. non-GDL

There are a few main differences between the two driver programs.

With a GDL, drivers must have zero alcohol or drugs in their system. Meanwhile, those with a non-GDL will face provincial impaired driving penalties if their blood alcohol level is between 0.05 and 0.079, and “severe” federal penalties if their level is 0.08 or more, according to the province.

Non-GDL drivers are permitted to be a supervising driver for someone with their learner’s licence, while those with a GDL are not allowed.

A driver with a non-GDL licence can get up to 15 demerit points within two years before their licence is suspended, but a GDL driver can get only eight demerit points in two years.

Story continues below advertisement

A non-GDL is required to upgrade to a Class 1, 2, 3 or 4 licence, which are needed to drive commercial vehicles.

Alberta GovernmentAlberta roadsAlberta TransportationDrivers LicenceAlberta driver's licenceAlberta drivers licence changesgraduated drivers licencealberta gdl licenceAlberta graduated driver’s licencealberta non gdlgdl licence
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content