Abbotsford group calls for end to ‘deeply harming’ 3-month Fraser Valley bus strike

Send this page to someone via email

With no public updates from the mediator in over two weeks, a community group in Abbotsford is calling for opposing parties in a three-month-long transit strike to come to a swift agreement and end the “deeply harming” disruption.

Drivers in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Agassiz-Harrison, Hope, and Mission walked off the job on March 20, citing a lack of pension and income disparity of 32 per cent with other drivers in the Lower Mainland.

The labour dispute has not only wreaked havoc on commuting university students, but seniors as well, according to Archway Community Services.

“Seniors really rely on public transport. They’re less likely to access Uber say because of technological barrier and taxis just aren’t feasible,” said Natalia Deros, Archway’s supervisor of senior services. “Many seniors are already living on fixed incomes and struggling with food and housing costs.”

Deros said some of the seniors they work with haven’t been able to get to the food bank, attend language classes or complete other basic daily tasks as a result of the strike. In the interim, staff have been offering more rides and dropping off more hampers to help them, she added.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re not labour experts here at Archway, but we would just like to remind those on both sides that people are being impacted daily from every essential need to even things like mental health needs, social isolation, food security, and housing,” Deros said. “They’re there and their voices need to be heard too.”

2:13 Veteran mediator Vince Ready appointed in Fraser Valley transit strike

Drivers of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) 561 have been without a contract since April 2020. They are seeking a pension, better working conditions and wages comparable to other Lower Mainland drivers who do the same work.

First Transit, their employer, is contracted by BC Transit to provide services in the Fraser Valley. It did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

Last month, CUPE Local 561 president Randy Kootte told Global News that First Transit had not presented a “meaningful offer” that addresses their concerns and seems “absolutely unwilling” to do so. In an emailed statement Monday, he said the two parties “have received an extension to the mediation process” and CUPE will not provide interviews while that’s underway.

Story continues below advertisement

Vince Ready, a veteran labour relations mediator, was appointed by the B.C. government to help resolve the matter on June 8, and given 10 days to secure a resolution. If one could not be found, Ready was expected to submit a number of recommendations to help end the dispute.

On Monday, the Ministry of Labour said Ready asked for an extension on June 20, “which is allowed under the terms of reference.”

“The Ministry has no further comment while this process continues,” a spokesperson wrote.

Labour Minister Harry Bains was not available for an interview.

As it stands, only HandyDART is operating in the region.