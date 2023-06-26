Menu

Sports

Halifax Mooseheads’ head coach Sylvain Favreau resigns after 6 seasons

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 2:26 pm
The Halifax Mooseheads are on the hunt for a new head coach, as Sylvain Favreau has announced his resignation after six seasons on the bench with the QMJHL team.

Favreau, a native of Orleans, Ont., joined the Mooseheads in 2017 as an assistant coach. During 136 games as head coach over the last two seasons, he compiled a record of 88-48.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the entire organization. I am grateful for the support, collaboration and camaraderie I have experienced throughout my tenure with the Mooseheads,” Favreau said in a news release issued by the team on Monday afternoon.

Favrueau is leaving for personal reasons, the release said.

As head coach, the team had a Maritimes Division title in 2022-23 and reached the QMJHL’s Gilles Courteau Trophy finals with the second-best record in franchise history at 50-11-4-3.

Story continues below advertisement

The team says it is searching for a new head coach immediately.

