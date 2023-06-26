Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shooting death of 26-year-old man in Dieppe, N.B. ‘targeted’, police say

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 2:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: June 26'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: June 26
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The death of a New Brunswick shooting victim is being investigated as a homicide, according to RCMP.

Police were called to a residence on Louis Street at around 10 p.m. Sunday in response to a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man who was wounded.

He was taken to hospital and later died from his injuries.

“Police believe this incident to have been targeted, and the man’s death is now being investigated as a homicide,” said Cpl. Stephane Esculier with the New Brunswick RCMP in a release.

“This is also believed to be an isolated incident.”

RCMP note that at the time of the incident, it “did not meet the criteria to issue an Alert Ready message.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Southeast Calgary shooting leaves 1 man dead'
Southeast Calgary shooting leaves 1 man dead
CrimeHomicideCodiac Regional RCMPNB CrimeNew Brunswick homicideNB homicideDieppe HomicideDieppe murderNB killing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content