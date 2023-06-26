Shooting death of 26-year-old man in Dieppe, N.B. ‘targeted’, police say

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a New Brunswick shooting victim is being investigated as a homicide, according to RCMP.

Police were called to a residence on Louis Street at around 10 p.m. Sunday in response to a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man who was wounded.

He was taken to hospital and later died from his injuries.

“Police believe this incident to have been targeted, and the man’s death is now being investigated as a homicide,” said Cpl. Stephane Esculier with the New Brunswick RCMP in a release.

“This is also believed to be an isolated incident.”

RCMP note that at the time of the incident, it “did not meet the criteria to issue an Alert Ready message.”

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.