RedBall travelling exhibit rolling through Saskatoon this week

Saskatoon residents can get a glimpse at a piece of travelling artwork this week.

The RedBall Project arrived on Sunday and will roll through different locations in the city into Canada Day celebrations on July 1.

The artist said the project is about playing with the urban spaces in a city.

“It explores the city and plays with the audience at every sight,” said Kurt Perschke. “What’s interesting about living in a city like this is you take everything for granted.”

The inflatable ball is 4.5 metres in diameter and is made out of the same material as boat hulls.

“I wanted something that would be temporary and ephemeral and play with humour and use the city as a canvas instead of opposed to trying to alter it.”

The RedBall first appeared in River Landing on Sunday and made its way to the Broadway district on Monday.

“It is meant to be interacted with,” said DeAnn Mercier, executive director of Broadway’s business improvement district. “Play with it and go up and touch it and punch it and give it a squeeze.”

Some of the RedBall locations will also have food trucks and entertainment in the area.

Saskatoon residents can find the RedBall at the following locations this week:

Tuesday, June 27- Roxy Theatre

Wednesday, June 28- Saskatoon School Board Office Downtown

Thursday, June 29- Prairie Lily Boat Launch (Meewasin Trail)

Friday, June 30 – Delta Bessborough Hotel (601 Spadina Crescent E)

Saturday, July 1 – Traffic Bridge

All locations will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., expect for Canada Day, which will be from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

View image in full screen RedBall Project. Ethan Butterfield/ Global News