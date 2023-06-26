DDSB abilities track and field meet showcases inclusivity and talents of students

Send this page to someone via email

The Durham District School Board (DDSB) Abilities Track and Field Meet was back for another successful year, with students from across the region competing. The annual event celebrates equity, inclusion and athletic success for students of all abilities.

The track meet, which took place on June 16 at the Oshawa Civic Fields, hosted 87 Durham District Schools of elementary and secondary students across the region.

“The DDSB Abilities Meet truly celebrates students and the staff who care so much about their success. Glengrove students were absolutely thrilled to compete and went home with wonderful memories,” said Brandon McPhail, elementary principal of Glengrove Public School.

The Abilities Track and Field Meet is open to athletes from across the region who compete in a wide range of competitions. Categories include high jump, long jump and long throw, as well as short and long-distance track.

These students have special education strengths and needs, and the event is to encourage participation in a welcoming and inclusive environment. For staff, students, and parents involved, it was an event they had all been waiting for.

“The Abilities Meet is by far the best track event of the season,” said Tami Rayner, principal of Sherwood Public School. She says the day celebrates inclusion and sportsmanship for students. “The energy and excitement is beyond anything you could ever imagine. Every educator must experience this event.”

Some athletes compete independently, while others require peer or staff support.

“The DDSB Abilities Track and Field Meet is an annual event that the whole district looks forward to,” said Conor Jinkinson, special education lead. “It is a day where everybody comes to shine and celebrate our amazing students. Our student-athletes put forth an incredible effort and the staff supporting them can’t stop cheering, smiling and dancing. It’s days like today that we see the joy within public education, and I am so proud of our athletes, staff and families.”

Jinkinson adds that everyone is already looking forward to next year.