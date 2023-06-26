Arrest made after victim forced to withdraw money from bank machine in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing a robbery charge after an incident on Saturday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., the service received several calls about an incident between two men who knew each other.

It’s alleged that during that time period, the victim was taken to a bank machine and was forced to remove money. His phone was then taken. He was not injured.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 44-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with robbery with theft and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday.