Celebrations, reflection, diversity: A Winnipeg park looks ahead to Canada Day

Plans are underway for upcoming Canada Day celebrations at the Assiniboine Park in Winnipeg.

Through “free, family-friendly entertainment and activities,” the park conservancy said it hopes to reflect on and celebrate diversity. This year’s celebrations will fall on Saturday, July 1.

Activities and events are planned between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and include:

Performances at the Lyric Theatre and the Garden on the Leaf.

A makers market by Inspiration Market at the Lyric Field.

Bouncy castles and face painting at the Lyric Field.

A beer garden on the patio at The Pavilion.

Laura Cabak, director of public relations and communications with the conservancy, said the celebrations are a good time to reflect on how to make Canada a better place for all.

“On Canada Day, we are reminded that the true beauty of Canada lies in the togetherness of its diverse poeple,” said Cabak.

A free park-and-ride service is also available, with a shuttle taking visitors from the parking lot of the Canadian Mennonite University to the park and back between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The conservancy noted that there will be no fireworks at the park.

Further information on the activities and celebrations at the park can be found online.