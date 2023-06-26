Menu

Canada

Petro-Canada payments, apps impacted in Suncor cyber incident

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 11:08 am
Calgary-based Suncor Energy says it is facing a “cyber security incident” that is affecting payments for some Canadians fuelling up at Petro-Canada pumps.

The oil and gas company released a statement Sunday saying “some transactions” with customers and suppliers may be impacted while it works to resolve the issue.

Some customers said on Twitter that the Petro-Canada stations they visited over the weekend were only taking cash.

Global News has reached out to Suncor Energy for information about the extent of the outages and any timeline for restoration.

A tweet from the Petro-Canada Twitter account posted Saturday night said users would not be able to log into the company’s website or loyalty app.

“At this time, we are not aware of any evidence that customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of this situation,” Suncor said in a statement.

The company said it had reached out to “appropriate authorities” and is working with a third-party investigator to resolve the situation.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security had earlier said it was aware of reports of an incident affecting Petro Canada, according to Reuters, but said it did not generally comment on “specific cybersecurity incidents.”

Global News reached out to the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security on Monday morning for further comment but has not yet heard back.

— with files from Reuters

