Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Airport worker dies after being ‘ingested’ by plane engine in Texas

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 11:12 am
File - A Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 sits on the tarmac at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., on Friday, Dec. 17, 2010. View image in full screen
File - A Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 sits on the tarmac at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 17, 2010. Erik S. Lesser/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An airport employee has died after they were sucked into the engine of a passenger plane at the San Antonio International Airport Friday evening, according to the U.S.’ National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Delta Air Lines Flight 1111 had just arrived in San Antonio from Los Angeles and was taxiing to its gate with one engine on when the fatal incident occurred.

The NTSB stated that “a worker was ingested into that engine at about 10:25 p.m.” The plane involved was an Airbus A319.

The worker has not yet been identified by name, though the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that they were an airport ramp worker employed by Unifi Aviation, a company that Delta Air Lines contracts for ground crew operations.

The safety board is investigating the circumstances of the tragic accident and is “in the information gathering process at this point.”

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not clear how the incident happened or if it was related to safety protocols.

The San Antonio International Airport also confirmed the death of the ground crew member Friday night and is co-operating with the NTSB’s investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation. We will share more information as details become available,” spokesperson Erin Rodriguez stated.

Delta Air Lines is also working with investigators as it mourns the loss of one of its employees.

“We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member’s life in San Antonio. Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” a Delta spokesperson said.

Trending Now

The accident comes only six months after a similar tragedy occurred in Montgomery, Ala., when a 34-year-old ground crew worker was “ingested” into a plane engine.

In that case, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that “proper training and enforcement of safety procedures could have prevented this tragedy.”

Regional airline Piedmont was fined US$15,625 for the worker’s death.

Click to play video: 'Two people dead after plane crashes on west coast of Vancouver Island'
Two people dead after plane crashes on west coast of Vancouver Island
Advertisement
More on World
San AntonioDelta Air LinesPlane Engineairport accidentSan Antonio International AirportAirport worker deadAirport worker ingested by plane engineAirport worker sucked into plane engineingested into plane engineplane engine accidentTexas airport worker diesUnifi Aviationworker sucked into plane engine
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content