Wellington Catholic school board approves budget with a deficit

Send this page to someone via email

The 2023-2024 budget at the Wellington Catholic District School Board will have a little red ink on it.

The trustees approved the budget last Monday with an operating budget of $119.5 million and a capital budget of $5.4 million. The total expenditures resulted in what is being described as a ‘planned deficit’ of $292,595.

In a news release, the planned deficit is less than 1 per cent of the school board’s operating revenue and will be utilizing the accumulated surplus to address the shortfall.

Chair Vikki Dupuis said in an email to CJOY and Global News that the budget “prioritizes staff and student success grounded in our faith”.

She goes on to say that one of the major challenges in coming up with the budget, was adapting to a new environment without COVID funding.

Story continues below advertisement

Dupuis adds other school boards in Ontario are also presenting a planned deficit, meaning it is within ministry guidelines for next year, and that future budgets are expected to be balanced.

The school board expects enrollment to increase next year. They are also anticipating several capital project to get underway including a new child care centre at St. Patrick School in Guelph and an eight-classroom addition at St. Joseph school in Fergus.

“We are proud of the efforts of our staff to serve our students in innovative, inclusive educational environments enriched by faith,” said the board’s director of education, Michael Glazer, in a statement.

“Our budget prioritizes and aligns with foundational learning for future student success, an emphasis on student support and well-being, and unique programs and partnerships to promote experiential learning.”