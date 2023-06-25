Environmental report details concerns with proposed Manitoba silica sand mining project

A report on a controversial silica sand mine project in southeastern Manitoba says the project should not move forward until all environmental impacts are considered and more study is done.

The Clean Environment Commission’s report on Sio Silica’s proposed silica sand extraction in the RM of Springfield says a plan of such magnitude needs more consideration to “get it right.”

“After this lengthy review, members of the panel are unable to state with confidence that all potential environmental effects of this project have been fully considered and that adequate detailed plans have been prepared for preventing or mitigating these effects,” the report said.

Alberta-based Sio Silica plans to extract silica sand through more than 1,000 wells south of Vivian, Man., but naysayers of the project say it will taint the area’s water supply.

The 100-page report from the arms-length provincial agency details a lack of community engagement by Sio Silica, questions as to whether the company’s proposed plan meets provincial requirements and relays uncertainty as to how the project will affect the region’s quantity and quality of water.

“We cannot point to the prior results of similar sand-mining projects elsewhere, either to allay fears or to learn from mistakes,” the report writes.

Springfield’s previous council voted against Sio coming to the area, but their authority was usurped by the Manitoba Municipal Board which said the RM was unfair in their treatment of the company’s proposal. The municipality was told to reconsider changing their bylaws to allow for construction of the plant.

Springfield council locked its doors to the public and media on June 19 while it voted on a zoning amendment and development plan with Sio to allow construction, but the motion was again defeated.

A three-sentence press release from Sio Silica about the CEC’s report says it will continue working with the province to “achieve our vision of being the world’s most environmentally friendly producer of high purity silica while protecting the environment for generations to come.”

A press release from opposing organizations Manitoba Eco-Network and Our Line in the Sand applauded the report, saying it reaffirms their speculation the province and company aren’t doing their due diligence.

“There are too many fundamentally important questions that have never been asked or answered by the proponent and the Department of the Environment and Climate,” the release says.

Access to clean drinking water is vital for the region which has seen rapid growth over the last few years, Byron Williams told 680 CJOB, adding no decision should be made by the province until they take a second, more critical look at the proposal.

“Take a look at all the risks in a proper way rather than the shoddy piece of assessment that was put forward by the proponent and enabled by the Department of Environment,” the director of the Public Interest Law Centre said.

“Do your job right to have an evidence-based suggestion, and then make a decision.”

The report now goes to the Environmental Approvals Branch where the director will consider whether to issue a licence to Sio Silica.

Environment and Climate Minister Kevin Klein said a decision on whether to licence the plant will not be made until Crown-Indigenous consultation is complete.