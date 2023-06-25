Edmonton Elks look to put a tough loss behind them as they host the Argos

Losing a CFL game is tough enough, but when you lose and don’t score a point, that’s very hard to swallow.

The Edmonton Elks will look to spit the bad taste out of their mouths for good on Sunday afternoon when they host the Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts from Commonwealth Stadium.

The Elks lost 22-0 to the B.C. Lions and it marked the first time the Elks were shut-out in a game since Aug. 15, 1976. The numbers were not kind to the Elks on offence. 151 net yards, only 103 passing yards from Taylor Cornelius, 12 first downs, and just 24 minutes of time of possession.

The defence did their part for most of the game holding the Lions to five field goals on one touchdown. The offence, however, bears much of the responsibility for the first two game with just 13 points scored and one offensive touchdown.

The Elks are 0-2 to start the season and head coach Chris Jones says it’s hard for his young team to take right now.

“Well, we all have to own the first two weeks that we didn’t do what was necessary to win the game,” Jones said. “There’s a lot of things that we have to look in the mirror to determine exactly who we are.”

Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones on how the team is dealing with an 0-2 start as they face the Argos on Sunday

While the offence struggles, the defence for the most part have held their own. The Elks defence has allowed just two touchdowns in two games and have averaged 19.5 points against.

The Elks defence took a hit in last week’s loss to the Lions as veteran defensive back Ed Gainey suffered a chest injury and was placed on the team’s six-game injured list. Marcus Lewis will draw in and make his first CFL start in the secondary. Defensive lineman Tobi Antigha moves off the practice roster to the active roster while linebacker Mark McLaurin has been placed on the practice roster.

Veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux has been placed on the six-game injured list with a knee injury. Receiver Kyran Moore will become a full-time member of the Elks offence with receiver C.J. Sims coming on the roster to help with the return game. Finally, Jarrett Doege will be the number three quarterback with Tre Ford moving to the one-game injured list.

It’s the first of two meetings with the Argos this season and the Elks will look to end a 19-game home losing streak.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Taylor Cornelius

Running back: Kevin Brown (Fullback: Tanner Green)

Offensive line: Andrew Garnett, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, Josiah St. John

Receivers: Dillon Mitchell, Eugene Lewis, Kyran Moore, Steven Dunbar Jr., Vincent Forbes-Mombleu

Defence

Defensive line: Noah Curtis (Jake Ceresna-Designated nationalized American *), Kony Ealy, Daniel Ross, A.C. Leonard

Linebackers: Adam Konar, Nyles Morgan, Enock Makanzo – Degisnated National *

Defensive backs: Marcus Lewis Dwayne Thompson, Louchiez Purifoy, Darrius Bratton, Kai Gray

* As per the CFL: This Designated Nationalized American will be identified on the depth chart. After the first play on his side of the ball, this player may enter the game for any American player and play the remainder of the game and/or play in place of the designated National player or his backups for up to 23 snaps. The designated Nationalized American will not start the game and will also be identified as DA. There can be one of these players on offence and one on defence. A Designated American (DA) is a non-Starting American player who may play on all special teams. During regular offensive or defensive possessions, he may only replace an American player on the field.

You can hear live coverage of Sunday’s game between the Elks and Argos on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Brenden Escott at 3:30 p.m. The opening kickoff from Commonwealth Stadium will be at 5 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action.

Hear analysis by former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott. David Boles will be reporting from the Elks sidelines.