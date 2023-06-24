Menu

Traffic

Highway 97 south of Summerland to undergo 1-hour closure on Sunday evening

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 24, 2023 6:05 pm
June 22, 2023 Highway 97 Blasting View image in full screen
A portion of Highway 97 near Summerland was closed on Thursday, June 22, 2023, for blasting work. Taya Fast / Global News
A section of Highway 97 plagued by landslides in the South Okanagan will undergo another temporary closure this weekend.

The closure will happen just south of Summerland, with the road being closed to traffic in both directions on Sunday, June 25, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

AIM Roads announced the news on its Facebook page, which comes just days after that same section was closed for an hour on Thursday afternoon for blasting.

Highway 97 near Summerland closed again

According to AIM Roads, Sunday’s closure is to complete remedial slide works.

“Please watch for and obey traffic control,” said AIM Roads. “We want to remind all boating spectators, keep away from the site shore at least 300 meters (1000 feet), give our crews plenty of room for your safety and theirs.”

In mid-May, a slide closed the highway just south of Summerland. Then, three weeks later, on June 6, another landslide near the same location caused another temporary closure.

Trending Now

Currently, motorists must endure single-lane, alternating traffic to travel through the zone.

The Ministry of Transportation says it hopes to have two-way traffic restored by the end of next week and the project completed by mid-July.

Highway 97 re-opens to single alternating traffic after second landslide in less than a month
