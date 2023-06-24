YVR delays due to ‘constraints experienced in air navigation system’

Send this page to someone via email

Passengers at Vancouver International Airport are experiencing delays for both domestic and international flights on Saturday.

The airport said the delays are due to “constraints being experienced in the air navigation system.”

We are currently seeing some delays to flights arriving at YVR as constraints are being experienced in the air navigation system. We are working with our partners at NAV Canada and the airlines to get you on your way as safely and as quickly as possible. — YVR (@yvrairport) June 24, 2023

“We are working with our partners at NAV Canada and the airlines to get you on your way as safely and as quickly as possible,” an airport spokesperson said in an email.

“Please check the status of your flight before coming to the airport. Our guest experience and green coat volunteers are on-site to assist.”

At this time, it is unclear how many flights are being impacted, but a quick look at YVR’s departure and arrivals webpages shows many flights are being delayed.

A passenger in Kelowna told Global News they had to disembark from their flight because of issues in Vancouver.

Global News has asked YVR if there is a timeline for flights to resume as scheduled.

