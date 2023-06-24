Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

YVR delays due to ‘constraints experienced in air navigation system’

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 24, 2023 3:45 pm
Click to play video: 'New digital initiatives to streamline travel experiences for air passengers'
New digital initiatives to streamline travel experiences for air passengers
Over the past several months, new initiatives have taken shape here in Canada in response to the long lines both arriving and departing passengers encountered at some of the country's busiest airports. Travel consultant Claire Newell has more details. – Mar 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Passengers at Vancouver International Airport are experiencing delays for both domestic and international flights on Saturday.

The airport said the delays are due to “constraints being experienced in the air navigation system.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We are working with our partners at NAV Canada and the airlines to get you on your way as safely and as quickly as possible,” an airport spokesperson said in an email.

“Please check the status of your flight before coming to the airport. Our guest experience and green coat volunteers are on-site to assist.”

Click to play video: 'Stowaway cat discovered at YVR in box from China'
Stowaway cat discovered at YVR in box from China

At this time, it is unclear how many flights are being impacted, but a quick look at YVR’s departure and arrivals webpages shows many flights are being delayed.

Trending Now

A passenger in Kelowna told Global News they had to disembark from their flight because of issues in Vancouver.

Global News has asked YVR if there is a timeline for flights to resume as scheduled.

Click to play video: 'YVR unveils ‘action plan’ after holiday travel disruptions'
YVR unveils ‘action plan’ after holiday travel disruptions

 

Advertisement
More on BC
YVRVancouver International AirportVancouver AirportYVR delaysBC FlightsAirport delays VancouverYVR air navigational systems
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content