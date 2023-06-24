Forest City ComiCon returns to London, Ont. Saturday

See more sharing options

Forest City ComiCon has returned to London, Ont., for its 2023 season.

The eighth-annual event is held at Centennial Hall and features cosplay, an exhibitor floor, panels and presentations, and appearances by celebrity guests.

The featured guest this year is Stefan Kapicic, best known for his role as the X-Men character “Colossus” in the films Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

Mike Del Mundo is the featured comic artist. Del Mundo is best known for his work on Star Wars, X-Men, Thor, Deadpool, Avengers and Spider Man.

This year’s event includes the return of the 404s Improv Comedy, with two showings at the event.

The Cosplay Contest hits the main stage at 4:30 p.m.