Canada

Whyte Ridge splash pad open

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 24, 2023 1:29 pm
A splash pad in Peterborough, Ont. View image in full screen
A splash pad in Peterborough, Ont. City of Peterborough
A $1 million, 3,000 sq. ft. accessible splash pad officially opened at the Whyte Ridge Community Centre on Saturday, with amenities including pathways and a seating area, benches, picnic tables, a bike rack and a shaded area.

The trilateral funding came from the city’s Land Dedication Reserve Fund, the province’s share of the Canada Community-Building Fund and the federal government’s Canada Community Revitalization Fund.

