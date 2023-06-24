Whyte Ridge splash pad open

A $1 million, 3,000 sq. ft. accessible splash pad officially opened at the Whyte Ridge Community Centre on Saturday, with amenities including pathways and a seating area, benches, picnic tables, a bike rack and a shaded area.
The trilateral funding came from the city’s Land Dedication Reserve Fund, the province’s share of the Canada Community-Building Fund and the federal government’s Canada Community Revitalization Fund.
