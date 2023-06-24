Whyte Ridge splash pad open

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A $1 million, 3,000 sq. ft. accessible splash pad officially opened at the Whyte Ridge Community Centre on Saturday, with amenities including pathways and a seating area, benches, picnic tables, a bike rack and a shaded area.

The trilateral funding came from the city’s Land Dedication Reserve Fund, the province’s share of the Canada Community-Building Fund and the federal government’s Canada Community Revitalization Fund.

0:29 Winnipeg pools and splash pads set to reopen for the summer