Crime

Critical injuries after overnight shooting in Mississauga, Ont., police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 24, 2023 10:47 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
One person has suffered critical injuries after they were reportedly shot in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said in a tweet posted just after 3 a.m. on Saturday that shots were fired in the area of Creditview and Britannia roads.

Police said one victim had been taken to hospital suffering gunshot wounds, although they were not transported by paramedics. They were then taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries, police said.

Peel paramedics told Global News police discovered the victim in hospital and that medics did not take them there.

Investigators told Global News they received a shooting call around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, but when they responded to the area they couldn’t find a victim. Police called around local hospitals and discovered one victim.

Police said they believe the male victim was taken to hospital by his friends.

The public was warned to expect a heavy police presence in the area.

