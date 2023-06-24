Critical injuries after overnight shooting in Mississauga, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

One person has suffered critical injuries after they were reportedly shot in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said in a tweet posted just after 3 a.m. on Saturday that shots were fired in the area of Creditview and Britannia roads.

Police said one victim had been taken to hospital suffering gunshot wounds, although they were not transported by paramedics. They were then taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries, police said.

Peel paramedics told Global News police discovered the victim in hospital and that medics did not take them there.

Investigators told Global News they received a shooting call around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, but when they responded to the area they couldn’t find a victim. Police called around local hospitals and discovered one victim.

Police said they believe the male victim was taken to hospital by his friends.

The public was warned to expect a heavy police presence in the area.