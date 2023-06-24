Assault inside camper leaves Dartmouth woman with life-threatening injuries, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early on Saturday morning following an aggravated assault that occurred inside a camper, police say.

In a statement, police said they responded to a report of a disturbance at a campground in Shubenacadie, N.S., at about 2:15 a.m.

Police say responding officers found a severely injured woman.

“Four people, all adults, including the victim and suspect, were staying in a camper when an argument escalated between the suspect and victim,” the release said.

“East Hants District RCMP arrested a 26-year-old Halifax man at the scene.”

Police said the suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.