Education

No more A, B or C: Public schools in B.C. moving from letter grades to ‘proficiency scale’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2023 4:28 pm
School desks sit empty in this file photo. View image in full screen
File photo. File / Global News
All students from kindergarten to Grade 9 in British Columbia public schools will now be assessed with a proficiency scale instead of letter grades.

A statement from the Education Ministry says that starting in the 2023-24 school year, only students in Grades 10, 11 and 12 will receive letter grades and percentages so post-secondary entry requirements are met.

About half of B.C.’s students have already been getting the new progress reports in a pilot program through a curriculum modernization plan that started in 2016.

Click to play video: 'Surrey urges province to speed up building of more schools'
Surrey urges province to speed up building of more schools

The ministry says proficiency scale report cards use terms such as emerging, developing, proficient and extending to describe student learning, assessments that are supplemented with teacher comments.

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. government released a plan to modernize the curriculum for kindergarten to Grade 12 in 2016, providing students with core learning in reading, writing and numeracy, while also teaching them communication, problem-solving and how to use their knowledge in ways that matter for post-secondary education and careers.

Education Minister Rachna Singh says report cards will continue to update parents about their children’s progress, while also preparing students to succeed.

Click to play video: 'B.C. schools dropping gymnastics as sanctioned sport'
B.C. schools dropping gymnastics as sanctioned sport
© 2023 The Canadian Press

