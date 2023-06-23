Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Skateboard-wielding youth accused of striking B.C. Mountie on the head

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 5:16 pm
FILE. A police official called the alleged assault "an extremely alarming situation.". View image in full screen
FILE. A police official called the alleged assault "an extremely alarming situation.". THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Kamloops Mountie was injured Thursday night while trying to calm an unruly mob of young people, police say.

Police were called to the North Shore Bus Loop on the 700-block of Sydney Avenue around 11:20 p.m. in response to  a group of 18 to 20 intoxicated youths causing a disturbance. An assault and threats were also reported.

While trying to arrest one youth who is accused of trying to resist, the Mountie allegedly had to deal with others trying to pull him away.

“While the officer was dealing with that situation, another male youth allegedly smashed the police officer’s windshield with a skateboard, then struck the officer in the head with it, immediately causing injury,” RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Kamloops Mounties launch criminal probe of grass fire that began as campfire'
Kamloops Mounties launch criminal probe of grass fire that began as campfire

The police officer was treated on scene by ambulance workers and at hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to recover from his injuries. The assault, however, is of significant concern to area RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“This was an extremely alarming situation that could have most certainly had a very different outcome for the officer and youths involved,” said Supt. Jeff Pelley, officer-in-charge at the Kamloops RCMP.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of cooperating with a police investigation and not interfering, which helps no one and in this case, led to an officer being assaulted and a youth now facing very serious charge recommendations.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'RCMP investigate ‘heartbreaking’ slaughter of 17 wild horses'
RCMP investigate ‘heartbreaking’ slaughter of 17 wild horses

The alleged attacker was arrested and  lodged in cells to be released to a guardian with conditions and a court date; charge recommendations will be submitted as part of the assessment and recommendation process.

The first youth arrested was transported home to his guardian without process, pending the results of an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed, video recorded, or has any surveillance and information related to this incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

More on Crime
Kamloops RCMPAssault by youthhit by skateboardmob youth in KamloopsMountie injured by group of young peopleMountie smashed in head with skateboardyouth attacker
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content