Skateboard-wielding youth accused of striking B.C. Mountie on the head

Send this page to someone via email

A Kamloops Mountie was injured Thursday night while trying to calm an unruly mob of young people, police say.

Police were called to the North Shore Bus Loop on the 700-block of Sydney Avenue around 11:20 p.m. in response to a group of 18 to 20 intoxicated youths causing a disturbance. An assault and threats were also reported.

While trying to arrest one youth who is accused of trying to resist, the Mountie allegedly had to deal with others trying to pull him away.

“While the officer was dealing with that situation, another male youth allegedly smashed the police officer’s windshield with a skateboard, then struck the officer in the head with it, immediately causing injury,” RCMP said in a press release.

0:35 Kamloops Mounties launch criminal probe of grass fire that began as campfire

The police officer was treated on scene by ambulance workers and at hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to recover from his injuries. The assault, however, is of significant concern to area RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“This was an extremely alarming situation that could have most certainly had a very different outcome for the officer and youths involved,” said Supt. Jeff Pelley, officer-in-charge at the Kamloops RCMP.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of cooperating with a police investigation and not interfering, which helps no one and in this case, led to an officer being assaulted and a youth now facing very serious charge recommendations.”

1:50 RCMP investigate ‘heartbreaking’ slaughter of 17 wild horses

The alleged attacker was arrested and lodged in cells to be released to a guardian with conditions and a court date; charge recommendations will be submitted as part of the assessment and recommendation process.

The first youth arrested was transported home to his guardian without process, pending the results of an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed, video recorded, or has any surveillance and information related to this incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.