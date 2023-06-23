Alberta floods: Rivers receding west of Edmonton, some evacuation orders dropped

Send this page to someone via email

Rivers that had burst their banks west of Edmonton are starting to recede, though some danger still remains, according to the Alberta government.

The Athabasca, McLeod, Pembina and North Saskatchewan rivers were high west and northwest of Edmonton after heavy rainfall across the province over the past week.

Some people living in areas in Yellowhead and Woodlands County were told to leave their homes – or shelter in place – as the rivers caused overland flooding and washed out roads.

Several evacuation orders were cancelled as of Friday as the area waters receded. The most up-to-date evacuation information can be found on the Alberta Emergency Alerts website.

All of Yellowhead County had been placed under a flash flood warning Monday, but that’s since been downgraded to an advisory.

Edson, Yellowhead County struggle with flooding after wildfire

“Yellowhead County is in recovery mode and there are still a lot of repairs to be done,” said an emergency update Thursday.

The province said the fast-moving water may have eroded riverbanks and that roads and bridges may be structurally compromised.

In Woodlands County, some areas remain under evacuation order as of Friday.

View image in full screen Flood waters in the town of Whitecourt. Town of Whitecourt

“According to Alberta River Basins, both the Athabasca and McLeod Rivers in Whitecourt have peaked, but with so much water in the system, water levels will remain high on both rivers throughout the weekend,” said Whitecourt town officials in a social media post.

The McLeod and Athabasca Rivers in Whitecourt, where they meet and merge, were downgraded to flood watch status at 10 a.m. Friday.

As some areas of Woodlands County are allowed to re-enter, officials urge residents to avoid the McLeod River and other flooded areas and drive carefully.

“Overland flooding is still affecting roadways in the area,” said a county emergency update.

Rivers are still peaking in some areas. Downstream from Whitecourt, the Town of Athabasca on Friday afternoon told residents to stay away from the edge of the river because the extremely high, fast-moving water is full of large debris and dangerous.

The Athabasca in that community is expected to peak late Friday or early Saturday but water levels will not begin to recede immediately.

Downstream in Fort McMurray, Alberta Environment said flooding of low-lying areas adjacent to the river is possible but no significant flooding is expected.

Meanwhile in Yellowhead County, the Pembina River downstream of Entwhistle is expected to keep rising until Monday, according to the Alberta River Forecast Centre. The Pembina empties into the Athabasca upstream from the town of the same name.

Brazeau County, southwest of Edmonton, is also reporting overland flooding.

River forecasters said they are keeping an eye on a storm system that could potentially bring large amounts of rain to the province this weekend.