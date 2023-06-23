Canada opens investigation into Titan implosion and Polar Prince role

Send this page to someone via email

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating the implosion of the Titan submersible and a Canadian ship’s role in the operation leading to the doomed descent.

Pieces of OceanGate Expedition’s Titan were found near the wreckage of the famed Titanic shipwreck at the bottom of the North Atlantic Thursday. The U.S. Coast Guard, which led an international rescue mission with assistance from Canada, confirmed the findings and quashed all hope for a positive outcome for the five crew members on board.

James Cameron on Titanic sub disaster: 'One wreck lying next to the other for the same damn reason'

Titan was on a deep sea expedition to explore Titanic, and was brought to sea Sunday by the Canadian vessel Polar Prince. It suddenly lost communication with the ship an hour and 45 minutes into its descent, kicking off what would be a frantic five-day search for the lost vessel.

“In accordance with the Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board Act and international agreements, the TSB, as the investigation authority of the flag state of the support vessel involved in the occurrence, will conduct a safety investigation regarding the circumstances of this operation conducted by the Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince,” the agency said in a news release Friday.

“A team of TSB investigators is travelling to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, to gather information, conduct interviews, and assess the occurrence. In the coming days, we will coordinate our activities with other agencies involved.”

