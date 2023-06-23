Winnipeg Jets release 2023 NHL pre-season schedule

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets will open their 2023 NHL pre-season schedule on Sunday, Sept. 24 in Edmonton and then host the Oilers in the back half of the home-and-home series the following night on Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets will also play two games each against the Calgary Flames and Ottawa Senators to round out their six-game schedule.

Winnipeg will host Calgary on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at Canada Life Centre and then travel to Ottawa for a game on Friday, Sept. 29.

The Jets finish off their exhibition schedule with games at Calgary on Monday, Oct. 2 and at home to Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at Canada Life Centre.

With the exception of the Friday, Sept. 29 game at Ottawa, the Jets’ other five exhibition games will be broadcast on 680 CJOB and Power 97.

The Sept. 29 matchup with the Senators will be exclusively broadcast on Power 97 because of a conflict with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers who will be hosting the Toronto Argonauts at IG Field.

No date has been announced for the release of the 2023-24 regular season schedule as yet.