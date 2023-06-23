Renovated McDonald’s restaurant in Guelph set to reopen

Send this page to someone via email

A once-busy McDonald’s location in Guelph is set to officially reopen its doors to the public.

The location on Woodlawn Road West had closed its dining room on April 3 in order to undergo some renovations. During that time, the restaurant remained open for drive-thru and curbside pickup.

The new dining area will feature new decor that aims to recreate the classic and timeless atmosphere. It will also have upgrades to ensure faster service, increase capacity and enhance the overall experience.

Franchise owners Trevor Westerhoff and Jen Antolin are holding a grand reopening on Saturday at 11 a.m.

They are pledging to donate $1 from every McGriddle sold and proceeds from the sale of $5 McDonald’s socks at the Woodlawn Road West store that day to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guelph.