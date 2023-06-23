SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

Lethbridge police issue warning about suspected fentanyl resembling candy bear

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 1:17 pm
Using bright colours or moulds to create certain shapes is not uncommon in the illicit production of fentanyl. It’s a trend that has emerged in recent years across Canada and the U.S. View image in full screen
Using bright colours or moulds to create certain shapes is not uncommon in the illicit production of fentanyl. It’s a trend that has emerged in recent years across Canada and the U.S. Credit: Lethbridge Police Service
Lethbridge residents are being advised to be mindful of their surroundings after suspected fentanyl, shaped to look like a candy bear, was found in Galt Gardens.

“Disguising fentanyl to look like a piece of candy is a significant safety concern given the potential it could be mistaken for something less deadly,” said Sgt. Ryan Darroch with the downtown policing unit.

On June 20, a member of the downtown policing unit located an unattended bag on the east side of the park.

Inside was a small quantity of suspected fentanyl, coloured greenish blue in a bear shape that police say could be mistaken for candy. The container holding the bear also included suspected fentanyl pieces in other colours.

Back of the suspected fentanyl candy bear.
Back of the suspected fentanyl candy bear. Handout / Lethbridge Police Service

Given the extreme toxicity of fentanyl and the potential for significant harm had a child or an unsuspecting adult located the candy bear, police are warning the public of its presence.

It is unknown if this bear is part of a larger batch of drugs circulating in the city. Police say if anything similar is located, you should not touch it, and should immediately call police.

The use of bright colours or moulds to create certain shapes is an emerging trend in the illicit production of fentanyl in recent years across Canada and the U.S., according to police.

“We want the community to be aware this bear was found in a public park so they can take steps to protect themselves,” said Darroch.

The suspected fentanyl candy bear will be tested in the RCMP lab, and the results will be released in the coming weeks.

DrugsFentanylLethbridge PoliceIllicit drugsDrug CrisisGalt GardensLethbridge Fentanylfentanyl bearfentanyl candy
