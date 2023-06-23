Lethbridge police issue warning about suspected fentanyl resembling candy bear

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge residents are being advised to be mindful of their surroundings after suspected fentanyl, shaped to look like a candy bear, was found in Galt Gardens.

Police are warning the public after suspected fentanyl, shaped to look like a candy bear, was located in Galt Gardens. https://t.co/X71agf20Jk #yql pic.twitter.com/XMclT2fKWa — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) June 22, 2023

“Disguising fentanyl to look like a piece of candy is a significant safety concern given the potential it could be mistaken for something less deadly,” said Sgt. Ryan Darroch with the downtown policing unit.

On June 20, a member of the downtown policing unit located an unattended bag on the east side of the park.

Inside was a small quantity of suspected fentanyl, coloured greenish blue in a bear shape that police say could be mistaken for candy. The container holding the bear also included suspected fentanyl pieces in other colours.

Back of the suspected fentanyl candy bear. Handout / Lethbridge Police Service

Given the extreme toxicity of fentanyl and the potential for significant harm had a child or an unsuspecting adult located the candy bear, police are warning the public of its presence.

It is unknown if this bear is part of a larger batch of drugs circulating in the city. Police say if anything similar is located, you should not touch it, and should immediately call police.

The use of bright colours or moulds to create certain shapes is an emerging trend in the illicit production of fentanyl in recent years across Canada and the U.S., according to police.

“We want the community to be aware this bear was found in a public park so they can take steps to protect themselves,” said Darroch.

The suspected fentanyl candy bear will be tested in the RCMP lab, and the results will be released in the coming weeks.