Stolen ID and jewelry recovered in break and enter investigation: Guelph police

A man is facing charges in connection with an investigation into a series of break and enters in Guelph.

The Guelph Police Service break enter auto theft unit began an investigation in early June. The break-ins occurred at both residential and commercial properties in the downtown core.

Investigators say they were able to identify a suspect and located a man on Tuesday around 7:55 p.m. just outside the downtown core.

After the arrest, they executed a search warrant at his home and found a number of break-in tools and stolen property including identity and financial documents, keys, and jewelry.

A 22-year-old from Guelph is out on bail and will be back in a Guelph courtroom on July 14.