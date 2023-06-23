Stolen ID and jewelry recovered in break and enter investigation: Guelph police

A man is facing charges in connection with an investigation into a series of break and enters in Guelph.
The Guelph Police Service break enter auto theft unit began an investigation in early June. The break-ins occurred at both residential and commercial properties in the downtown core.
Investigators say they were able to identify a suspect and located a man on Tuesday around 7:55 p.m. just outside the downtown core.
After the arrest, they executed a search warrant at his home and found a number of break-in tools and stolen property including identity and financial documents, keys, and jewelry.
Trending Now
A 22-year-old from Guelph is out on bail and will be back in a Guelph courtroom on July 14.
More on Crime
- Ontario dog bite victims say government laws ‘toothless’ after vicious attacks
- N.B. woman charged with 1st-degree murder after man found dead in woods
- No indication Ontario man accused of aiding suicide with sodium nitrite will seek bail
- ‘Cocaine, alcohol-fuelled binge of danger’: N.S. man sentenced in shooting that prompted alert
Comments