Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Ontario rules aim to ban ‘floating accommodations’ from provincial waterways

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2023 11:15 am
Ontario's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. The province is aiming to ban so-called floating accommodations from provincial waterways with new regulations set to take effect July 1. . View image in full screen
Ontario's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. The province is aiming to ban so-called floating accommodations from provincial waterways with new regulations set to take effect July 1. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario is aiming to ban so-called floating accommodations from provincial waterways, with new regulations set to take effect July 1.

Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Graydon Smith says he has heard a number of concerns about the floating accommodations, such as rafts and barges, that have buildings or structures on top intended for people to stay in overnight.

He says he heard during recent consultations that the floating accommodations have a risk of damaging the environment and disturbing local fish and wildlife.

But Joe Nimens, who builds floating homes in Port Severn, Ont., says he doesn’t see the new rules as preventing him and his customers from using the homes.

Trending Now

He notes that the regulation defines floating accommodation as a floating building that can be used for overnight accommodation and “not primarily designed to be used for navigation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nimens says his floating homes are designed for navigation and he is planning to continue filling orders – there are two that are complete and seven more under construction.

More on Toronto
OntarioGraydon SmithOntario Waterwaysfloating accommodationsNatural Resources and Forestry Minister Graydon Smithfloating accommodations banOntario floating accommodations
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content