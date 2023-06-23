Tiny Township man sustains life-threatening injuries after collision

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning crash in Tiny Township, Ont., has left a 19-year-old in serious condition after he went off the roadway and hit a tree.

Police say the single-vehicle crash just south of the intersection of Concession Road 6 on Simcoe County Road 6 in Tiny Township has resulted in the closure of southbound traffic at that location as well as northbound traffic on Simcoe County Road 6 at Concession Road 4.

Southern Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police, along with County of Simcoe Paramedic Services and Tiny Township Fire Services, responded to the crash Friday around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the driver was travelling southbound on Simcoe County Road 6 and left the roadway, striking a tree.

The lone 19-year-old man of Tiny Township was triaged at the scene and transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed at 1:20 a.m. and OPP Central Region technical traffic investigators hope to complete their investigation and reopen the roadway near 9:30 a.m.

An update will be posted when the roadway is reopened.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage and has not yet spoken to police to contact them.